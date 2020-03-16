Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Cannabis

Ontario and Quebec cannabis distributors see sales spike amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2020 8:18 pm
Coronavirus around the world: March 16, 2020
WATCH ABOVE: In our daily roundup of the top coronavirus headlines from around the world, we cover Canada's new border controls to try to curb the outbreak, the supermarkets' plea to shoppers to stop panic buying, and more stories.

TORONTO — Some provincial cannabis distributors are seeing Canadians stock up on pot products amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Ontario Cannabis Store spokesperson Daffyd Roderick says the retailer received almost 3,000 orders on Saturday, an 80-per-cent increase over an average Saturday.

Roderick says the last three days have brought an increase in the volume in sales on OCS.ca and a high demand for same-day and next-day delivery.

READ MORE: Trudeau closes Canadian borders to most foreign travellers amid coronavirus outbreak

The OCS has also noticed that authorized cannabis retail stores are reporting an increase in customer volume.

Societe quebecoise du cannabis says in an email to The Canadian Press that it has also experienced an increase in sales over the last few days, but declined to say how big the spike is.

Story continues below advertisement

Both organizations say their cannabis supply is stable and delivery is operating normally.

Canadian borders close to foreign travellers amid COVID-19 outbreak
Canadian borders close to foreign travellers amid COVID-19 outbreak
© 2020 The Canadian Press
OntarioCoronavirusCOVID-19CannabisQuebeccoronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaOntario CannabisOntario CoronavirusQuebec CannabisOntario COVID-19
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.