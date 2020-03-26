Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Coronavirus: Netflix lowers video quality in Canada as demand on bandwidth surges

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted March 26, 2020 6:54 pm
The best shows and movies to Netflix and self isolate with
WATCH: The best shows and movies to Netflix and self isolate with

Netflix is lowering video quality for its subscribers in Canada as it attempts to reduce soaring demands on internet bandwidth.

The streaming giant says it will introduce changes today that are designed to slash its data traffic by 25 per cent as internet service providers deal with a surge in user activity in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Social distancing for coronavirus? Netflix hack lets you watch with your friends

The lower bandwidth streams of Netflix programs should still deliver the usual quality of each plan, the company said, whether it’s ultra-high definition 4K, high-definition or standard definition.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In a blog post last week, the company’s vice president of content delivery explained that Netflix has many different levels of streaming quality for each title within each resolution tier.

COVID-19 Roundup: medical gloves, Peterborough transit and Netflix scams
COVID-19 Roundup: medical gloves, Peterborough transit and Netflix scams

With the changes, Ken Florance said Netflix is simply removing the highest bandwidth streams from the platter of options.

Story continues below advertisement

The move comes as telecom companies see a rise in data usage while Canadians self-isolate at home and use streaming services more frequently than usual.

READ MORE: ‘We’re at war’: B.C. crooner Michael Bublé pleads with people to stay home during coronavirus

Netflix has already introduced bandwidth measures in other parts of the word over the past two weeks. Similar reductions in video quality were made in Europe, India, Australia, New Zealand and some Latin American countries.

The company says it plans to maintain the lower bandwidth measures in Canada for 30 days.

Going stir crazy in self-isolation? Calgary family psychologist shares tips
Going stir crazy in self-isolation? Calgary family psychologist shares tips
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus canadaNetflixQuarantineSocial Distancingself isolationNetflix Canadanetflix coronavirusnetflix bandwidthnetflix self isolationnetflix video qualitystreaming bandwidth
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.