Entertainment

Social distancing for coronavirus? Netflix hack lets you watch with your friends

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted March 18, 2020 4:28 pm
An Android smartphone with the Netflix logo visible.
An Android smartphone with the Netflix logo visible. Olly Curtis/Future via Getty Images

Netflix streaming with your friends is still available even with social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Google Chrome extension has gone viral because it allows people to have movie night with friends while movie theatres and restaurants are closed to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

How to keep busy while ‘social distancing’

The Chrome extension is called Netflix Party and it allows multiple people to remotely watch a Netflix show or movie while chatting at the same time.

READ MORE: Seth Rogen live-tweets ‘Cats’ while high during coronavirus self-isolation

Netflix Party, which isn’t an official Netflix product, is a free extension available for download on the Netflix Party website.

After it’s been downloaded all the user needs to do is choose a Netflix program, click the Netflix Party icon and send friends their generated link so they can access it as well.

According to the Netflix Party website, the extension is “a new way to watch Netflix with your friends online.”

The website also says that the extension “synchronizes video playback and adds group chat to your favourite Netflix shows.”

Many people took to social media to share the news of Chrome extension.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:
Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.
Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.
To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.
For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

CoronavirusCOVID-19NetflixSocial Distancingnetflix 2020netflix appnetflix coronavirusnetflix partynetflix party extensionnetflix party google chromenetflix party google chrome extension
