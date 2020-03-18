Social distancing for coronavirus? Netflix hack lets you watch with your friends

Send this page to someone via email

Netflix streaming with your friends is still available even with social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Google Chrome extension has gone viral because it allows people to have movie night with friends while movie theatres and restaurants are closed to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

1:42 How to keep busy while ‘social distancing’ How to keep busy while ‘social distancing’

The Chrome extension is called Netflix Party and it allows multiple people to remotely watch a Netflix show or movie while chatting at the same time.

Netflix Party, which isn’t an official Netflix product, is a free extension available for download on the Netflix Party website.

After it’s been downloaded all the user needs to do is choose a Netflix program, click the Netflix Party icon and send friends their generated link so they can access it as well.

According to the Netflix Party website, the extension is “a new way to watch Netflix with your friends online.”

The website also says that the extension “synchronizes video playback and adds group chat to your favourite Netflix shows.”

Many people took to social media to share the news of Chrome extension.

me and the boys tonight watching rom coms through Netflix party and drinking wine in four different states pic.twitter.com/MJpcSivw6O — mad mad pinks (@sadsaddinks) March 17, 2020

PSA: If you want to still have movie night with friends without risking COVID-19 spread, Chrome has an extension called Netflix Party that allows you to simultaneously stream Netflix with friends. It has a chat window & play/pauses for everyone in the group so you stay synced. — Christine Woods (@stendahlknows) March 16, 2020

Friendly reminder for all the bored quarantined people, there’s an extension called Netflix Party that lets you watch synced up shows/ movies with your friends!! pic.twitter.com/YLF9yq4Bpv — Hope (@hopefeuling) March 17, 2020

um, would you maybe wanna, idk, netflix party n chill?🥺👉🏻👈🏻 — suhanaaaa (@SuhanaMomand) March 13, 2020

