Health

B.C. health officials to provide Thursday update on coronavirus response

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 4:31 pm
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry listens during a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry listens during a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver on Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide their daily update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic at 3 p.m. PT.

Global News will stream the event live here, on our Facebook page and carry it live on BC1.

TransLink to limit seating on buses to curb spread of coronavirus

Earlier Thursday, B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth unveiled sweeping new measures under the province’s state of emergency due to COVID-19.

Those measures include banning the hoarding or reselling of essential goods such as food or medical supplies, and empowering bylaw officers to issue fines of up to $25,000 for people violating public health orders.

Coronavirus: More than 55 health-care workers infected as B.C. reports 14th death

In B.C., those orders include a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people, the closure of bars, restaurants and personal service businesses and the requirement for people to keep two metres (six feet) apart in public.

Story continues below advertisement
Growing concerns about B.C. construction sites during COVID-19 outbreak

B.C. also created a new supply chain unit to keep the flow of goods moving during the crisis.

On Wednesday, the province announced a freeze on evictions and rent, along with a $500 subsidy to renters facing financial hardship during the pandemic.

