B.C. health officials to provide Thursday update on coronavirus response

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide their daily update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic at 3 p.m. PT.

Global News will stream the event live here, on our Facebook page and carry it live on BC1.

READ MORE: TransLink to limit seating on buses to curb spread of coronavirus

Earlier Thursday, B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth unveiled sweeping new measures under the province’s state of emergency due to COVID-19.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Those measures include banning the hoarding or reselling of essential goods such as food or medical supplies, and empowering bylaw officers to issue fines of up to $25,000 for people violating public health orders.

In B.C., those orders include a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people, the closure of bars, restaurants and personal service businesses and the requirement for people to keep two metres (six feet) apart in public.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. also created a new supply chain unit to keep the flow of goods moving during the crisis.

On Wednesday, the province announced a freeze on evictions and rent, along with a $500 subsidy to renters facing financial hardship during the pandemic.

View link »