Coronavirus: Liquor licensed Ontario bars, restaurants can sell alcohol with takeout and delivery food

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government has amended a regulation that will allow bars and restaurants to sell alcohol as part of a food order for takeout or delivery due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Regulation 719 under the Liquor Licence Act has been altered to temporarily allow licensed bars and restaurants to sell beer, wine and spirits along with food. They cannot, however, sell alcohol without a food order.

The changes are effective immediately until Dec. 31, 2020.

READ MORE: Why liquor stores are an essential service amid the coronavirus pandemic

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario said all licensed liquor owners are automatically permitted to begin selling alcohol and do not need to apply, request permission or notify the AGCO.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to the AGCO, alcohol sold for takeout or delivery must be in a sealed, unopened container. Permitted hours of sale and delivery of alcohol with food are from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Third-party delivery service platforms may provide the alcohol on behalf of the licensee, however anyone involved in the sale or delivery must have obtained their Smart Serve.

In response to those without a Smart Serve, the Ontario government under this “extraordinary circumstance” is allowing people without it to deliver alcohol as long as they obtain their Smart Serve certification by April 25, 2020.

There is no limit on the amount of alcohol that may be sold for takeout or delivery.

Alcohol cannot be sold or delivered to anyone under the age of 19 years old. Licensees must ask for ID if they suspect anyone is under the age of 19.

The alcohol takeout must be given to the person who made the order. It also cannot be given to anyone who already appears intoxicated.

Records of alcohol sales for takeout or delivery must be kept for one year.

“Everyone at the AGCO is concerned for the individuals, families, businesses and communities affected by this virus. We are working closely with the Government of Ontario to find ways of supporting Ontarians and the sectors we regulate during these challenging times,” the AGCO said.

On March 17, the Ontario government declared a state of emergency forcing all bars and restaurants across the province to close seating to the public. Restaurants can only offer delivery or takeout options for food.

Story continues below advertisement