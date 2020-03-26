Coronavirus: Kingston Transit reduces service amid dip in ridership, affecting part-time workers

Coronavirus is impacting public transit in the city of Kingston. As of Thursday, Kingston Transit has switched to a reduced Sunday schedule, seven days a week.

The move comes after a significant decline in ridership in recent weeks since measures have been put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19. The city says the service level changes are being made, as some routes were down in usage by as much as 80 per cent, and to further protect bus operators and passengers.

The move to a Sunday schedule is impacting transit staff. The city of Kingston said a statement that “as of Tuesday, March 24, 55 part-time Kingston Transit employees have been notified of a temporary shortage of work. We continue to evaluate our service levels in all departments and will communicate any additional changes that may occur.”

All routes will now operate on a Sunday schedule except for the following:

All Express routes will be reduced to 60-minute service frequency and will operate from approximately 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 7 will be reduced to 60-minute service frequency and will operate from approximately 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Routes 1 and 15 will reduce service to operate from approximately 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Routes 17, 18, and 18Q will be suspended.

A dedicated shuttle bus will also be added to support healthcare workers who continue to commute to work. The shuttle will offer direct service from the Centre 70 Park & Ride to Kingston General Hospital from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.