Community spread of COVID-19 confirmed, Kingston region declares states of emergency

The city of Kingston has made an emergency declaration after receiving confirmation that COVID-19 has spread through the community in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington region.

Along with many other municipalities in the area, like Lennox and Addington County and Frontenac County, Mayor Bryan Paterson announced Thursday that Kingston would be following the province’s lead, and calling for a municipal state of emergency.

“This is about making sure we’re taking every step possible to support our community during this challenging time. We need access to any and all resources available and this declaration provides more flexibility to take local action,” Paterson said in a news release.

On Wednesday, KFL&A Public Health announced that two health care professionals in the region, closing a medical clinic in Northbook, Ont.

In a Facebook post a second medical practice in Verona, Ont., confirmed it was closing due to a positive COVID-19, but it did not confirm whether the case involved a health care worker.

Also on Wednesday, during a board of health meeting, medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore had suggested that neither health professional had recently travelled, making it possible that the virus had spread through the community.

On Thursday, the city of Kingston said there was evidence that the virus had indeed spread through the community.

A declaration of an emergency allows the city to use all available options to protect the health, safety and welfare of its residents.

The state of emergency is effective immediately, and will remain in effect until further notice, a city news release said.

Despite the announcement of the state of emergency, the city will continue to run essential services including: emergency services, the Rideaucrest Long-Term Care Home, social services, waste collection and all other city services.

“This declaration is not meant to stir up panic. It’s meant to trigger action” Paterson said. “Our decisions have a real impact. Please, do your part. Listen to our health professionals. Stay at home. Practice physical distancing. And together, we’ll get through this.”

