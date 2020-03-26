Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Renfrew County reports first confirmed case of coronavirus

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 10:08 am
The first confirmed COVID-19 case in Renfrew County is a woman in her 90s, the local health unit says.
The first confirmed COVID-19 case in Renfrew County is a woman in her 90s, the local health unit says. AP Photo/John Minchillo

The health unit for Renfrew County, west of Ottawa, reported its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday night.

A woman in her 90s with “no recent history of travel” tested positive for COVID-19, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit said in a statement.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Man in his 90s becomes first Ottawa resident to die from COVID-19

The woman, a resident of a local retirement home, developed symptoms and was tested by Pembroke Regional Hospital on March 23, the statement said.

She remains in isolation at the hospital as an inpatient, according to the health unit.

“We know that confirmed cases represent only a fraction of disease activity in the community. For every one confirmed case, there are probably 10 cases out in the community and quite possibly 100,” Dr. Robert Cushman, the unit’s acting medical officer of health, said in the statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“The message is clear. COVID-19 is in eastern Ontario and in Renfrew County.”

Tweet This

The county’s health unit said it’s working with the hospital and the woman’s retirement home to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.

If any of the woman’s close contacts develop symptoms, the health unit will “assume” they are “probable cases,” the statement said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The health unit urged residents to keep practising physical distancing and to avoid non-essential trips into the community.

Getting teens on-board with social distancing
Getting teens on-board with social distancing

According to its website, the health unit serves Renfrew County, Pembroke, South Algonquin Township and most of Algonquin Provincial Park.

Story continues below advertisement

In Ottawa, the city’s public health unit was investigating 43 confirmed and indeterminate cases of the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday morning.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusRenfrew County and District Health UnitRenfrew newscoronavirus in Renfrew CountyCOVID-19 in Renfrew CountyDr. Robert Cushmanfirst coronavirus case in Renfrew CountyRenfrew County newsRobert Cushman
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.