Coronavirus: McMaster researchers donate supplies to keep front-line hopsital workers safe

Send this page to someone via email

McMaster University researchers who have been forced to close their labs during the new coronavirus pandemic are supporting local hospitals in their battle against COVID-19.

Faculties across the university have gathered up thousands of masks, goggles, gloves, face shields, cleanroom suits, sanitizers and swabs in answer to a call for such supplies from Hamilton Health Sciences.

Jonathan Bramson, vice-dean of research with McMasters’ faculty of health sciences, says it’s now being boxed up and donated to Hamilton hospitals.

Bramson says the donation was a “massive outpouring” to ensure that hospitals have an adequate supply — “not that the supply is at risk, but [it] is a concern in the long run as this infection ramps up.”

He says the “fantastic” response is symbolic of the close relationship that exists among the Hamilton health system, hospitals and university, noting that it’s “a tight-knit group, which is constant communication, especially throughout this crisis.”

Story continues below advertisement

Branson adds that McMaster researchers are doing “everything we can to keep the front-line workers safe.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

All research labs at the university have been forced to shut down temporarily, with the exception of those supporting COVID-19-related work and whose work impacts patient health and safety.