B.C. nurses raise concerns over ‘insufficient and slow’ government response to coronavirus

More than 100 nurses across the province have sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan asking for more help on the front lines.

The open letter nurses say they’re “expressing our alarm at the insufficient and slow response of the federal and provincial governments to the current spread” of the virus.

“The measures taken so far have been welcome, but they are not sufficient. In the last week alone between Monday and Friday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in British Columbia tripled,” the letter reads.

“On Monday, March 16, there were 103 cases. By Friday that had risen to 348. This means that if they continue to grow at the same rate there could be 9,000 in B.C. by April 1. 28,000 by April 8. 84,000 by April 15.”

The letter also asks for free hotel accommodation for doctors, respiratory therapists, nurses, housekeeping, paramedics, security and kitchen staff. Nurses are asking for a guaranteed adequate supplies of supplies including N95 masks, gowns and gloves.

“There is no reason whatsoever to think we cannot become another Italy. If nothing changes radically, we are certain to. The only step that can prevent this is massive social distancing on a scale qualitatively beyond what has been done so far, because what has been done so far is simply not working,” the letter reads.

“We are all too aware of the risks we are facing, not only to our own health but to our families as well. We will stay at our posts nonetheless. But we insist – we demand – that you act to implement mandatory social isolation. The measures to date are not working. This is an emergency. We need to act like it’s an emergency.”

The province is set to release modelling numbers this week showing projections on the spread of COVID-19. The government believes the measures put in place now, if followed, will reduce the speed in which cases are multiplying in the province.

The nurses are calling on social distancing measures to include a mandatory shutdown of every workplace except those deemed essential – such as grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies and health care facilities.

“We need to apply the same logic requiring the closure of schools to every similar institution,” states the letter.

“For example, every construction camp needs to be closed, or we will continue to concentrate thousands of individuals in close quarters, with shared dining halls, bathrooms and bunk facilities, only to have them periodically fly out on leave and disperse across the province every few weeks.”

The nurses are calling on the province to work with BC Housing to disperse the homeless population rather than “jamming them into shelters.”

The nurses are asking government to look into accessing unoccupied housing units, hotel rooms and motel rooms in the Lower Mainland to be used as temporary homes.

The B.C. government has unveiled a $5 billion relief plan for British Columbians. The federal government has passed an $82 billion support package.

The nurses are calling guarantees against eviction for non-payment of rent or mortgages and a guarantee of supplies of food and medication for everyone housebound due to quarantine, voluntary isolation or mandatory social distancing.