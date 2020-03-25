Calgary’s Philosafy Coffee offers free drinks for nurses, doctors, EMS amid COVID-19

A specialty coffee shop in downtown Calgary is giving away free drinks to express its gratitude for those on the frontline working tirelessly to fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Philosafy Coffee on 17 Avenue Southwest in the Beltline made the announcement on social media on Tuesday, saying the offer is open to nurses, doctors and EMS staff who have a registered Alberta Health Services (AHS) email.

To take advantage of the offer, eligible staff will need to download the Philosafy app to their phones and then create an account using their AHS email. They will then be able to redeem a free drink by using a unique promo code labelled “Our Heroes.”

Philosafy Coffee owner Tahir Khan told Global News he was inspired to reward the ongoing efforts by AHS after hearing how taxing the last few days have been for his friends who work in the healthcare industry.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our healthcare workers are putting their lives at risk and working around the clock to keep us safe,” Khan said, adding the offer will continue “indefinitely.”

Philosafy Coffee previously shut its cafe doors amid the ongoing pandemic, so the offer is takeout only.