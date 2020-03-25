Ontario confirms 100 new coronavirus cases including 1 more death, total jumps to 671 active cases

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario has reported 100 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday which includes one additional death, bringing the provincial total to 671 active cases.

The province is now at nine deaths with eight resolved cases.

Wednesday’s list did not indicate who died but did say that at least five people are hospitalized.

Hospitalization’s include men and women in their 50s, 70s, 80s, — and the youngest, a woman in her 20s from Peel Region.

The 100 new confirmed COVID-19 cases makes this the largest single-day jump Ontario has seen.

More than 35,000 people have been tested for the virus so far. Around 10,500 are under investigation awaiting results.

