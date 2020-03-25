Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Ontario confirms 100 new coronavirus cases including 1 more death, total jumps to 671 active cases

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 25, 2020 10:56 am
Updated March 25, 2020 11:03 am
Coronavirus: Only essential businesses allowed open in Ontario
WATCH ABOVE: As of Wednesday, there are two kinds of businesses in Ontario: ones that are deemed essential and may remain open, and others that may not. Sean O’Shea reports. (March 24, 2020)

Ontario has reported 100 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday which includes one additional death, bringing the provincial total to 671 active cases.

The province is now at nine deaths with eight resolved cases.

Wednesday’s list did not indicate who died but did say that at least five people are hospitalized.

READ MORE: Ontario government set to unveil major fiscal update in response to coronavirus outbreak

Hospitalization’s include men and women in their 50s, 70s, 80s, — and the youngest, a woman in her 20s from Peel Region.

[ Signup for our Health IQ newsletter for latest coronavirus updates ]

The 100 new confirmed COVID-19 cases makes this the largest single-day jump Ontario has seen.

More than 35,000 people have been tested for the virus so far. Around 10,500 are under investigation awaiting results.

More to come.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 canadacoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus Ontariocovid-19 newsOntario COVID-19 casesontario cornavirus cases
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.