Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto closes public parks and playgrounds

In a move to fight the spread of COVID-19 Matthew Pegg, Fire Chief & General Manager of Emergency Management for the City of Toronto, said during a Wednesday briefing that all city amenities will be closed, effective immediately.

This announcement from the city follows the recommendation of Dr. Eileen De Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health.

The closures include the city’s parks, playgrounds and other amenities. Signage will be posted at each location where a closure has occurred to ensure that the public is aware.