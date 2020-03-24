Coronavirus: London Drugs reserves last hour of shopping for frontline workers

Canadian pharmacy and retailer London Drugs is reserving the last hour of the shopping day for workers on the the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The company says starting Wednesday, the store will be reserved for health care workers and first responders from 8 p.m to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

“We are offering frontline workers a dedicated time to get their shopping done as easy and as stress-free as possible. They often work long shifts and many stores are closed by the time they are off their day shifts,” said London Drugs president and CEO Clint Mahlman in a media release.

“We know it is a stressful time for those working on the frontline of this health crisis and it is imperative we do everything we can to help these individuals stay healthy and take care of them as best we can.”

The new initiative will apply to:

Firefighters

Police officers

Ambulance paramedics

Active military personnel

Hospital staff

Care home staff

Medical centre

Pharmacists

The company says workers will need to show employer ID or other credentials in order to gain access to the exclusive shopping times.