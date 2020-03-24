Menu

Coronavirus: London Drugs reserves last hour of shopping for frontline workers

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 9:00 pm
Those who stop by London Drugs have the opportunity to make the holidays a little brighter for one of 120 seniors at Oliver Lodge.
London Drugs is implementing exclusive shopping hours for workers on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Brenden Purdy / Global News

Canadian pharmacy and retailer London Drugs is reserving the last hour of the shopping day for workers on the the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The company says starting Wednesday, the store will be reserved for health care workers and first responders from 8 p.m to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

READ MORE: London Drugs introduces special shopping time for seniors amid COVID-19 pandemic

“We are offering frontline workers a dedicated time to get their shopping done as easy and as stress-free as possible. They often work long shifts and many stores are closed by the time they are off their day shifts,” said London Drugs president and CEO Clint Mahlman in a media release.

Coronavirus: B.C. couple donates $1K following online backlash
Coronavirus: B.C. couple donates $1K following online backlash

“We know it is a stressful time for those working on the frontline of this health crisis and it is imperative we do everything we can to help these individuals stay healthy and take care of them as best we can.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Major Canadian grocers to offer special hours for seniors to stock up

The new initiative will apply to:

  • Firefighters
  • Police officers
  • Ambulance paramedics
  • Active military personnel
  • Hospital staff
  • Care home staff
  • Medical centre
  • Pharmacists

The company says workers will need to show employer ID or other credentials in order to gain access to the exclusive shopping times.

