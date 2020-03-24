Coronavirus: Feed Nova Scotia adapting to provide support as number of calls on the rise

Send this page to someone via email

Feed Nova Scotia said Tuesday that they have seen an increase in the number of calls from food-insecure Nova Scotians, but also offers of support from the community looking to lend a hand during COVID-19.

“People recognize our most vulnerable neighbours are hurting and the days ahead will be tough for many,” said Feed Nova Scotia in a written statement.

In light of the growing need, the organization said they continue to provide support with some few changes and updates.

For now, Feed Nova Scotia said their trucks are still on the road, distributing food to their agencies.

Moreover, food banks and meal programs are quickly adapting to keep supporting their communities.

“Some have set up drive-through service or started doing home delivery, just to name a couple examples,” the organization said.

In addition, to keep their regular operation running, Feed Nova Scotia said they’re working with the provincial government to look at additional ways to provide emergency hampers, knowing the need will continue to increase in the days ahead.

“We’ve placed our first bulk food order, with special funding from the province, and we’re working with retailers to access that food as soon as possible,” Feed Nova Scotia said.

“This contribution will help, but continued community support is critical to respond to this extraordinary situation in a sustainable way.”