Global News at 6 Halifax March 23 2020 8:00pm 02:15 Coronavirus outbreak: 13 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Nova Scotia It’s the largest single day increase in the number of cases, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 41. Jesse Thomas reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6721873/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6721873/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?