Winnipeg photographer offers self-isolation sessions from front yard

People across Manitoba are practicing social distancing and self-isolation to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Winnipeg photographer Alicia Thwaites has launched a personal project to capture it, one photo at a time.

“Art always unites people. It’s something that everyone can relate to and this was a unique way to capture these kinds of unprecedented times that everyone is going through right now,” she said.

So far, Thwaites has captured about a dozen family sessions with a list of about 15 more to go.

“I like the challenge of it — that’s what makes a window picture unique. They’re never the same, they won’t be a standard-issue portrait and there will always be other elements and that’s what makes it interesting,” she said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Thwaites captured Brittany Jastrzebski’s kids through their Transcona home windows.

Jastrzebski wanted to be part of the project to help her kids remember this time.

“These are my kids’ memories,” said Jastrzebski. Even though it’s a bad memory, it’s something they’re going to remember so you may as well make the best of it,” she said.

Jastrzebski says the shake-up of their normal routine has been difficult on her family but the photos have helped boost their spirits.

“It’s been a little bit different and stressful for sure but we are making the best of it and having fun. That’s all you can do at a time like this.”