Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg photographer offers self-isolation sessions from front yard

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 6:22 pm
Updated March 24, 2020 6:23 pm
Winnipeg photographer offers self-isolation sessions from front yard
Winnipeg photographer Alicia Thwaites has launched a personal project to capture photos of those isolating to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Global's Amber McGuckin reports.

People across Manitoba are practicing social distancing and self-isolation to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Winnipeg photographer Alicia Thwaites has launched a personal project to capture it, one photo at a time.

“Art always unites people. It’s something that everyone can relate to and this was a unique way to capture these kinds of unprecedented times that everyone is going through right now,” she said.

Winnipeg photographer capturing images of physical distancing
Winnipeg photographer capturing images of physical distancing

So far, Thwaites has captured about a dozen family sessions with a list of about 15 more to go.

[ Signup for our Health IQ newsletter for latest coronavirus updates ]

“I like the challenge of it — that’s what makes a window picture unique. They’re never the same, they won’t be a standard-issue portrait and there will always be other elements and that’s what makes it interesting,” she said.
Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday afternoon, Thwaites captured Brittany Jastrzebski’s kids through their Transcona home windows.

Jastrzebski wanted to be part of the project to help her kids remember this time.
“These are my kids’ memories,” said Jastrzebski. Even though it’s a bad memory, it’s something they’re going to remember so you may as well make the best of it,” she said.
Alicia T Photography
Alicia T Photography
Alicia T Photography
Jastrzebski says the shake-up of their normal routine has been difficult on her family but the photos have helped boost their spirits.
“It’s been a little bit different and stressful for sure but we are making the best of it and having fun. That’s all you can do at a time like this.”

READ MORE: Winnipeg woman celebrates 100th birthday with family singing from distance amid coronavirus

“We haven’t been getting into dress-up clothes and doing our hair and stuff. So when I had contacted Alicia that was my goal that today we were going to dress up and have fun with it, it made us feel a little normal — like we had somewhere to be.”
Can your coats and shoes carry the novel coronavirus?
Can your coats and shoes carry the novel coronavirus?
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alicia Thwaites photographer winnipegAlicia Thwaites photoswinnipeg Alicia Thwaiteswinnipeg front lawn photos
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.