CBSA officers who dealt with traveller who died of coronavirus quarantined, tested

Three Canadian border officers have been quarantined after they were in close contact with a traveller who died of the new coronavirus hours after arriving at Toronto’s Pearson airport, according to their union.

The Canada Border Services Agency officers are being testing for COVID-19, but health officials are hopeful since they were all wearing masks, gloves and goggles when they dealt with the woman.

“We’re waiting for the results,” Jean-Pierre Fortin, the national president of the Customs and Immigration Union, told Global News in an interview on Tuesday.

The officers were on duty Saturday when a Markham, Ont. woman arrived on a flight from Los Angeles. She died hours later, according to the York Region health officer.

A coroner confirmed the death was a result of COVID-19, raising questions about why a traveller so ill was allowed to board a commercial flight and enter Canada upon arrival.

The CBSA has not responded to questions from Global News. Public Safety Minister Bill Blair’s office said Monday the border agency was “looking into the circumstances of this case.”

Transport Canada declined to comment on the matter but said all air carriers flying into Canada were required to conduct health checks on all travellers before they boarded.

That includes asking health questions and looking for visible signs of illness, said Sau Sau Liu, a Transport Canada spokesperson.

“In the event the traveller presents COVID-19 symptoms, the air carrier is required to refuse to board the passenger for travel for a period of 14 days, or until a medical certificate is presented that confirms the traveller’s symptoms are not related to COVID-19,” Liu said.

Upon returning to Canada, travellers are supposed to be screened again by officers asking if they have a cough, difficulty breathing or fever. They are then also supposed to self-isolate for two weeks.

The 72-year-old Markham woman had travelled to France and Tahiti before returning to Toronto from Los Angeles, a York Region spokesperson said.

It is unclear how many others may have been exposed during her travels.

“Exposures identified in other health units have been referred to them (Peel and Toronto Public Health),” a York spokesperson said, while “exposures identified for other provinces and other countries have been relayed to Public Health Ontario.”

York Region’s medical officer, Dr. Karim Kurji, told reporters Sunday that “one would have assumed” the woman’s symptoms “might have led to her being detected either in terms of getting into the plane or maybe as she got off here.”

Her symptoms “seem to have included shortness of breath and a cough,” he said. Another official said she was also experiencing muscle and joint pain, “which might have escaped detection.”

The border officers’ union said it had been asking the government for more help at airports and ports of entry.

“Repeatedly, we’ve been asking for more support from Health Canada,” Fortin said.

