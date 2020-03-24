Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Bradford West Gwillimbury, Ont., declares emergency over coronavirus pandemic

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 2:10 pm
How to tell if you should get tested for COVID-19
WATCH: Many worried they may have the novel coronavirus have found themselves waiting for hours to reach a nurse on the phone, but one pharmacist has created a new online triage tool for free.

Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor Rob Keffer has declared a state of emergency in the town due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

“This declaration recognizes the long-term challenges COVID-19 presents to the province and our community and the need for an ongoing and comprehensive response,” town officials say.

“A declaration of an emergency under S.4 of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act ensures the town can use all available resources to protect the health and well-being of our residents and communicates the severity of the situation to our residents.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Oro-Medonte, Ont., declares state of emergency over COVID-19

An emergency declaration is determined based on a review of the effects of a situation on a community, the operational impacts to the town and the ability to provide essential services to residents.

Bradford’s emergency declaration comes a week after the town activated its emergency operation centre. It also comes a week after Simcoe County and Ontario declared emergencies over COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement
This is what cities across Canada look like during the coronavirus outbreak
This is what cities across Canada look like during the coronavirus outbreak

On Monday, Premier Doug Ford ordered all non-essential Ontario businesses to close by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24. The order will be in place for at least 14 days.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 573 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario. As of this writing, there have been 2,531 confirmed cases in Canada.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaBradfordBradford West GwillimburySimcoe County COVID-19Bradford coronavirusBradford COVID-19Bradford West Gwillimbury covid-19Bradford West Gwillimbury news
Health IQ newsletter Health IQ newsletter

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing stories, delivered to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.