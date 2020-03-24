Edmonton firefighters extinguish blaze at home under construction in Griesbach

An investigation is underway to determine what caused a fire at a home under construction in the Edmonton neighbourhood of Griesbach on Monday.
Firefighters were called to 203 Griesbach Rd. N.W. at around 11:15 p.m.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said no one was home at the time, and the blaze was brought under control by around midnight.
It’s unknown how many other homes, if any, were damaged by the fire.
