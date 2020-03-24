Menu

Canada

Edmonton firefighters extinguish blaze at home under construction in Griesbach

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted March 24, 2020 8:07 am
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responds to a blaze at a home under construction at 203 Griesbach Rd. N.W. on Monday, March 23, 2020. .
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responds to a blaze at a home under construction at 203 Griesbach Rd. N.W. on Monday, March 23, 2020. . Courtesy Jesse Allen Whitnack

An investigation is underway to determine what caused a fire at a home under construction in the Edmonton neighbourhood of Griesbach on Monday.

Firefighters were called to 203 Griesbach Rd. N.W. at around 11:15 p.m.

READ MORE: 5 people escape south Edmonton house fire

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said no one was home at the time, and the blaze was brought under control by around midnight.

It’s unknown how many other homes, if any, were damaged by the fire.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responds to a blaze at a home under construction at 203 Griesbach Rd. N.W. on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responds to a blaze at a home under construction at 203 Griesbach Rd. N.W. on Monday, March 23, 2020. Courtesy Jesse Allen Whitnack
