Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

5 people escape south Edmonton house fire

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted March 22, 2020 6:52 am
Edmonton home damaged in fire, March 21, 2020. .
Edmonton home damaged in fire, March 21, 2020. . Eric Beck, Global News

Fire investigators said five people escaped injury when a fire broke out at a home in the southeast end of Edmonton on Saturday evening.

The fire happened at 56 Street and 22A Avenue in the Walker Neighbourhood around 7:45 p.m.

Related News

READ MORE: Fire breaks out in under-construction home in Edmonton’s Westmount neighbourhood

Eight fire trucks were on scene and firefighters managed to contain the blaze to one home.

Investigators said fire and heavy smoke caused damage to all three floors of the home.

Firefighters were still putting out hot spots inside the house shortly before 10 p.m.

READ MORE: Crews battle two-alarm fire at abandoned home near Alberta legislature

Fire investigators and Edmonton police were on scene.

Story continues below advertisement

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton Fire RescueEdmonton fireEdmonton House FireSouth Edmonton fireedmonton houseEdmonton home fire
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.