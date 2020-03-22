5 people escape south Edmonton house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Fire investigators said five people escaped injury when a fire broke out at a home in the southeast end of Edmonton on Saturday evening.

The fire happened at 56 Street and 22A Avenue in the Walker Neighbourhood around 7:45 p.m.

Eight fire trucks were on scene and firefighters managed to contain the blaze to one home.

Investigators said fire and heavy smoke caused damage to all three floors of the home.

Firefighters were still putting out hot spots inside the house shortly before 10 p.m.

Fire investigators and Edmonton police were on scene.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.