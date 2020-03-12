Fire breaks out in under-construction home in Edmonton’s Westmount neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters were called to a fire at an under-construction house in west-central Edmonton’s Westmount neighbourhood Thursday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services crews working to contain a house fire at at 110 Avenue and 123 Street in west-central Edmonton’s Westmount neighbourhood. Thursday, March 12, 2020. Julien Fournier, Global News

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said it was called at 6:23 a.m. to the structure fire at 110 Avenue and 123 Street.

Crews arrived on scene five minutes later to find a working fire at the back of the duplex, where a set of stairs led up to the third floor of the property.

Flames could be seen shooting from the top of the house and a second alarm was declared at 6:51 a.m., the city said.

There were no reported injuries because the home was under construction.

As of publishing it was still a working fire.

— More to come…

