Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Fire breaks out in under-construction home in Edmonton’s Westmount neighbourhood

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 10:20 am
Updated March 12, 2020 10:25 am
Fire breaks out in home in Edmonton’s Westmount neighbourhood

Firefighters were called to a fire at an under-construction house in west-central Edmonton’s Westmount neighbourhood Thursday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services crews working to contain a house fire at at 110 Avenue and 123 Street in west-central Edmonton’s Westmount neighbourhood. Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services crews working to contain a house fire at at 110 Avenue and 123 Street in west-central Edmonton’s Westmount neighbourhood. Thursday, March 12, 2020. Julien Fournier, Global News

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said it was called at 6:23 a.m. to the structure fire at 110 Avenue and 123 Street.

READ MORE: 60 firefighters called to south Edmonton industrial fire

Story continues below advertisement

Crews arrived on scene five minutes later to find a working fire at the back of the duplex, where a set of stairs led up to the third floor of the property.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services crews working to contain a house fire at at 110 Avenue and 123 Street in west-central Edmonton’s Westmount neighbourhood. Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services crews working to contain a house fire at at 110 Avenue and 123 Street in west-central Edmonton’s Westmount neighbourhood. Thursday, March 12, 2020. Julien Fournier, Global News

Flames could be seen shooting from the top of the house and a second alarm was declared at 6:51 a.m., the city said.

There were no reported injuries because the home was under construction.

As of publishing it was still a working fire.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services crews working to contain a house fire at at 110 Avenue and 123 Street in west-central Edmonton’s Westmount neighbourhood. Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services crews working to contain a house fire at at 110 Avenue and 123 Street in west-central Edmonton’s Westmount neighbourhood. Thursday, March 12, 2020. Julien Fournier, Global News

— More to come…

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
House FireEdmonton Fire RescueEdmonton fireEdmonton Fire Rescue ServicesWestmountEdmonton House Fireduplex fireConstruction FireWestmount fireWestmount Edmonton
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.