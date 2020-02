Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton fire crews were called to a two-alarm fire at an abandoned home near the Alberta Legislature early Sunday morning.

The call initially came in around 4:15 a.m. for the fire at 97 Avenue and 111 Street.

A second alarm was called just before 5 a.m., with 11 crews being called in to help battle the blaze.

It was deemed under control at 7 a.m.

There were no reports of injuries and the home had been slated for demolition.

