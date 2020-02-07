Attached garage, vehicles damaged by fire in south Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A house fire in south Edmonton’s Keheewin neighbourhood Thursday night is under investigation.

Firefighters were called just after 10 p.m. to the home near 21 Avenue and 104 Street, where it appears the fire started in the front-attached garage.

“It was a fully involved fire in the garage,” Edmonton Fire Rescue district chief Mike Loeffler said, adding crews knocked the fire out quickly. “The first crews were able to get some water in there and protect exposure on both sides of them.”

According to officials, the call came in from the homeowner.

“We heard some explosions a few times. It must be gas or something else, who knows?” neighbour Helmut Richert said. “I was scared to get burned, too, we are so close together, only barely eight feet.”

No injuries were reported. It appears two vehicles inside the garage were destroyed.