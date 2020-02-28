Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Pink smoke in northeast Edmonton prompts questions, fire response

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 3:49 pm
Updated February 28, 2020 3:52 pm
Pink smoke seen near Edmonton's Waste Management Facility on Feb. 28, 2020.
Pink smoke seen near Edmonton's Waste Management Facility on Feb. 28, 2020. Supplied: Rebecca Jennifer/Keith Foley

Mysterious plumes of pink smoke were seen over northeast Edmonton late Friday morning.

Three Edmonton Fire Rescue Services units were called to the Waste Management Facility at around 11:30 a.m.

A EFRS spokesperson told Global News there was no fire nor was the smoke considered hazardous. No evacuation was ordered.

A city spokesperson said fire crews arrived on scene at 11:47 a.m. “There was no fire and the smoke has been contained,” Nicole Paradis said.

As of 1:45 p.m., emergency crews had left and staff at the Edmonton Waste Management Centre were allowed to return to work.

EWMC management are looking into the situation, the city said.

However, it is not clear what exactly the substance was.

Story continues below advertisement

Several people documented the strange sight on social media and sent video and photos to Global News.

— More to come…

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton Fire Rescuenortheast EdmontonEdmonton smokeEdmonton fire crewsEdmonton waste management facilitypink smoke
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.