Pink smoke in northeast Edmonton prompts questions, fire response

Mysterious plumes of pink smoke were seen over northeast Edmonton late Friday morning.

Three Edmonton Fire Rescue Services units were called to the Waste Management Facility at around 11:30 a.m.

A EFRS spokesperson told Global News there was no fire nor was the smoke considered hazardous. No evacuation was ordered.

A city spokesperson said fire crews arrived on scene at 11:47 a.m. “There was no fire and the smoke has been contained,” Nicole Paradis said.

As of 1:45 p.m., emergency crews had left and staff at the Edmonton Waste Management Centre were allowed to return to work.

EWMC management are looking into the situation, the city said.

However, it is not clear what exactly the substance was.

Several people documented the strange sight on social media and sent video and photos to Global News.

⁦⁦@GlobalEdmonton⁩ north of hwy 16 by Sherwood Park. Any Reports on what this is? pic.twitter.com/rLjchdsxq4 — Mark Ropchan (@markropchan) February 28, 2020

— More to come…