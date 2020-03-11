60 firefighters called to south Edmonton industrial fire

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of firefighters responded to a rooftop blaze at what is believed to be an industrial woodworking shop in south Edmonton on Tuesday night.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told Global News that crews were called to the fire at 55 Avenue and 92 Street at 8:12 p.m.

Seven fire crews, or a total of 28 firefighters, were originally dispatched to the scene and arrived four minutes later to find a working fire on the roof.

A second alarm was called at 8:45 p.m., according to EFRS, and four additional crews were dispatched.

Later, an additional four crews were sent to the scene.

According to EFRS, no injuries were reported and there was no sign of anyone at the building.

There were no immediate details on the cause or extent of the fire.