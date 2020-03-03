Fire destroys house under construction in Beaumont, damages neighbouring home

Send this page to someone via email

A home under construction in the city of Beaumont was engulfed in flames and destroyed Monday evening.

According to Beaumont Fire Services, the fire broke out just before 8 p.m.

The home was located at 57 Avenue and 65 Street, in the Dansereau neighbourhood on the city’s northeast side.

Viewer video submitted to Global News shows the home quickly being consumed by the fire.

A Global News crew at the scene saw the fire spread to a neighbouring home, where it melted off some siding.

A home being built in Beaumont’s Dansereau neighbourhood going up in flames Monday, March 2, 2020. Courtesy: Tia Louise MacKenzie

Firefighters on scene said there was nobody inside the structure at the time of the blaze. The flames burnt the home down to the frame.

The cause and estimate of the damage is not yet known. Global News has reached out to the Beaumont Fire Department for more details.

A home being built in Beaumont’s Dansereau neighbourhood going up in flames Monday, March 2, 2020. Supplied

Beaumont is directly south of southeast Edmonton.

A house under construction in Beaumont caught fire. It was completely engulfed. @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/ugYvmTCgAQ — Sarah Komadina (@SKomadinaGlobal) March 3, 2020

