alberta fire
July 30, 2018 7:31 am

Fire damages 3 homes in Beaumont, Alta.

By Web Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: One home suffered extensive damage and two others had damage to their siding after a blaze broke out in a Beaumont neighborhood Sunday night.

A A

A fire damaged several homes in a community near Edmonton over the weekend.

On Sunday night, three homes were damaged in the area of 51 Avenue and 63 Street in Beaumont.

Firefighters said they saw flames on the roof of one home and shooting out of the top windows when they arrived.

READ MORE: Blaze engulfs south Edmonton apartment building; 1 person in hospital

Story continues below

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to neighbouring houses, but the heat did melt siding of two other homes.

“Unfortunately most contents on the first and second floor were lost,” said. “However, the basement and garage remain intact.”

There were people inside the home at the time of the fire, but everyone got out safely.

READ MORE: Pregnant woman escapes Blue Quill apartment fire, one week before scheduled delivery for baby with heart defect

The high temperature in Edmonton and surrounding communities that caused a heat warning by Environment Canada impacted fire crews strategy when they were battling the blaze.

“From the town of Beaumont, we have two engines and one ladder truck, a complement of 18 members,” said. “Plus, we called in mutual aid from the city of Leduc, who responded with one engine and four personnel.

“Days like today, we have high heat. Firefighters are working hard. We need to ensure we keep changing our members out so we don’t overheat.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
alberta fire
Alberta house area
Beaumont
Beaumont blaze
Beaumont fire
Beaumont house fire
Edmonton area fire
Edmonton area house fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News