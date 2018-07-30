Fire damages 3 homes in Beaumont, Alta.

A fire damaged several homes in a community near Edmonton over the weekend.

On Sunday night, three homes were damaged in the area of 51 Avenue and 63 Street in Beaumont.

Firefighters said they saw flames on the roof of one home and shooting out of the top windows when they arrived.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to neighbouring houses, but the heat did melt siding of two other homes.

“Unfortunately most contents on the first and second floor were lost,” said. “However, the basement and garage remain intact.”

There were people inside the home at the time of the fire, but everyone got out safely.

The high temperature in Edmonton and surrounding communities that caused a heat warning by Environment Canada impacted fire crews strategy when they were battling the blaze.

“From the town of Beaumont, we have two engines and one ladder truck, a complement of 18 members,” said. “Plus, we called in mutual aid from the city of Leduc, who responded with one engine and four personnel.

“Days like today, we have high heat. Firefighters are working hard. We need to ensure we keep changing our members out so we don’t overheat.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.