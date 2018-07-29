Pregnant woman escapes Blue Quill apartment fire, one week before scheduled delivery for baby with heart defect

A pregnant woman, who is scheduled to be induced on Aug. 6 to deliver a baby with a heart defect, was one of the dozens of people displaced following the apartment fire in Edmonton’s Blue Quill neighbourhood.

Meaghan Ferguson is from Calgary, but needs to be in Edmonton for specialized treatment at the Stollery Children’s Hospital. She was staying at her parent’s condo at the Monticello apartment building, near 27 Avenue and 115 Street, when it went up in flames early Sunday morning.

Related Fire destroys two homes in Spruce Grove

READ MORE: Blaze engulfs south Edmonton apartment building; 1 person in hospital

“Some guy was hustling people down the hallway telling people to get out because there was a big fire,” Ferguson said. “Instead of turning around to grab anything, I just took my keys and my cell phone off the table, locked the door, and left.”

“So I left everything that I brought from Calgary for my baby and for me to be here for that period of time.”

Ferguson’s baby has a congenital heart defect and will require open heart surgery within the week after she is born. Ferguson will need to be in Edmonton for at least four to six weeks, but she’s been told to prepare to stay for up to four months.

“Basically her aortic arch that feeds her major amenities like her brain and her arms, isn’t big enough to pump blood through it.”

Ferguson’s husband is only able to be in Edmonton on the weekends, so a GoFundMe page was initially set up to help pay for travel costs. However, following the fire the costs are greater.

“Not only lost a whole lot of baby stuff, but I lost all of my clothing for maternity. All of my clothing for post maternity. Two different bundles of clothes. I lost all of my hospital stuff, like the hospital bag I’m suppose to bring.”

“I haven’t gone grocery shopping yet. I went to Value Village so I’d just have something to wear other than my pajamas.”

Dozens of people have been evacuated from the apartment building in Blue Quill. Any residents in need of assistance should contact the Red Cross or Edmonton’s Emergency Support Response Team.