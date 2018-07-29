Fire destroys two homes in Spruce Grove

An overnight fire has destroyed two homes in Spruce Grove.

Fire crews were called to a fire at 78 Linkview Drive just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Three homes were involved in the fire when crews arrived.

Spruce Grove Fire Services acting captain James Dressler says there were no injuries and everyone in the homes were able to get out safely.

Crews were able to contain the fires quickly and were on scene until 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning. About 12 firefighters from Spruce Grove and Stony Plain battled the blaze.

Two of the homes were completely destroyed, with the third suffering minimal damage.

An investigation into the cause is ongoing.