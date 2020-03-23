Coronavirus: Montreal police declare state of emergency, 100 officers in quarantine

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police have declared a state of emergency as two of the force’s police officers have tested positive for COVID-19 and 100 officers are currently in quarantine.

Police spokesperson André Durocher confirmed that the two officers who tested positive for COVID-19 recently travelled. Neither of them went in to work since returning from abroad, Durocher said.

The 100 officers who are quarantined have note necessarily shown symptoms, but have also recently travelled, Durocher told Global News.

READ MORE: Quebec shutters all non-essential services as coronavirus cases spike to 628

The state of emergency, which is in effect as of Monday, will allow the police force to reassign staff to different areas and modify work schedules if necessary.

Story continues below advertisement

“This whole thing happened right after spring break, so a lot of people were [vacationing],” he said.

Durocher said officers who carry out administrative tasks could be called to patrol the streets.

The police force is currently establishing a plan to offload certain activities, in particular administrative tasks.

1:03 Coronavirus outbreak: Quebec premier announces closure of all non-essential businesses Coronavirus outbreak: Quebec premier announces closure of all non-essential businesses

“If you end up with a large number of quarantined police officers, you must be able to call on fresh forces,” said Durocher.

A number of police officers will have to work 12-hour shifts rather than 8.5 hours.

Durocher said the police department’s state of emergency “does not change anything for citizens.”

The last time Montreal police declared a state of emergency was during an ice storm in 1998, according to Durocher.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise, Olivia O’Malley and The Canadian Press

2:24 Coronavirus outbreak: WHO warns COVID-19 pandemic ‘is accelerating’ Coronavirus outbreak: WHO warns COVID-19 pandemic ‘is accelerating’