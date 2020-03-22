Menu

Crime

Halifax police investigating shots fired in Spryfield

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted March 22, 2020 9:21 am
Halifax Regional Police are investigating reports of shots fired on Sun. March 22, 2020.
Halifax Regional Police are investigating reports of shots fired on Sun. March 22, 2020. Alexa MacLean / Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a series of gunshots fired early Sunday morning at a home in Spryfield.

No one was injured in the spree, believed to have taken place around 4:20 a.m. when neighbours reported hearing the shots around Tartan Avenue.

“Officers responded and found evidence that a firearm had been discharged, bullet holes were found in a nearby residence, which was unoccupied at the time,” said police in a news statement.

Man's death in west-end Halifax ruled as a homicide

“At this time there are no reported injuries as a result of this incident and it is not believed that the residence was the intended target.”

Police said they have not recovered the firearm and are still searching for a suspect as part of their investigation.

Woman taken to hospital after being shot through window in south-end Halifax

Anyone with more information about the incident is being asked to contact them at 902-490-5016, or send their tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

In 2019, there were 28 confirmed shootings in Halifax with 11 victims and three homicides.

So far, in 2020, one person has been killed in Halifax as a result of gun violence, but there have been at least four shootings.

