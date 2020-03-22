Halifax police investigating shots fired in Spryfield

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a series of gunshots fired early Sunday morning at a home in Spryfield.

No one was injured in the spree, believed to have taken place around 4:20 a.m. when neighbours reported hearing the shots around Tartan Avenue.

“Officers responded and found evidence that a firearm had been discharged, bullet holes were found in a nearby residence, which was unoccupied at the time,” said police in a news statement.

“At this time there are no reported injuries as a result of this incident and it is not believed that the residence was the intended target.” Tweet This

Police said they have not recovered the firearm and are still searching for a suspect as part of their investigation.

Anyone with more information about the incident is being asked to contact them at 902-490-5016, or send their tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

In 2019, there were 28 confirmed shootings in Halifax with 11 victims and three homicides.

So far, in 2020, one person has been killed in Halifax as a result of gun violence, but there have been at least four shootings.