Woman taken to hospital after being shot through window in south-end Halifax

A woman is being treated in hospital after she was struck by a bullet in a south-end Halifax residence Monday night.

Happening now: Police have all of Tower Terrace in south-end #Halifax blocked off to traffic. Reasoning right now is unclear, but local residents tell me they heard a loud bang, then sirens. pic.twitter.com/C1XJ0Ozsf7 — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) November 26, 2019

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to Tower Terrace — between Tower Road and Wellington Street — at around 7:30 p.m. for a weapons complaint.

Police say the woman was struck by a bullet that was fired through a window from outside the residence. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is the area where officers are focusing much if their attention https://t.co/jRHonbefc1 —

Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) November 26, 2019

Officers could be seen canvasing the area outside of the home with flashlights. Several evidence markers were placed on the road outside of the home, as well as near the door.

Local residents at the scene say they heard a loud bang at around 7:30 p.m., then police sirens a few minutes later.

“I heard a lot of canines out there … there’s a lot of cop action, police action back there,” said local resident Bradley Bowers, “There was a couple of ambulances. An ambulance took someone away at the very beginning.”

Police did not say whether any arrests have been made or if they have any suspects, but one person was arrested at the scene after she failed to listen to officers and entered the crime scene.

Officers just arrested this person who failed to listen to officers and entered the crime scene. https://t.co/3gLzmRNoXU —

Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) November 26, 2019

Police are asking anyone who may have information on the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.