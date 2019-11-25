Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Woman taken to hospital after being shot through window in south-end Halifax

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 9:52 pm
Updated November 25, 2019 10:06 pm
Police block off Tower Terrace in Halifax on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. .
Police block off Tower Terrace in Halifax on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. . Graeme Benjamin/Global News

A woman is being treated in hospital after she was struck by a bullet in a south-end Halifax residence Monday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to Tower Terrace — between Tower Road and Wellington Street — at around 7:30 p.m. for a weapons complaint.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the woman was struck by a bullet that was fired through a window from outside the residence. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers could be seen canvasing the area outside of the home with flashlights. Several evidence markers were placed on the road outside of the home, as well as near the door.

Local residents at the scene say they heard a loud bang at around 7:30 p.m., then police sirens a few minutes later.

“I heard a lot of canines out there … there’s a lot of cop action, police action back there,” said local resident Bradley Bowers, “There was a couple of ambulances. An ambulance took someone away at the very beginning.”

READ MORE: RCMP investigating 2 sudden deaths near St. Stephen, N.B.

Police did not say whether any arrests have been made or if they have any suspects, but one person was arrested at the scene after she failed to listen to officers and entered the crime scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePoliceHalifaxShootingHalifax Regional Policehalifax policeWellington StreetSouth End HalifaxTower Road
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.