Crime

Victim suffers life-threatening injuries in downtown Toronto shooting, officials say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 21, 2020 8:26 pm
Police tweeted about the incident shortly before 8 p.m.
Police tweeted about the incident shortly before 8 p.m.

A victim was rushed to a trauma centre after a shooting in downtown Toronto Saturday evening, officials say.

Police tweeted about the incident shortly before 8 p.m.

Police said there were reports of shots fired in the area of Yonge and Gould streets and a person was located with gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they rushed the victim to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

No suspect information has been provided.

