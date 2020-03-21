Victim suffers life-threatening injuries in downtown Toronto shooting, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A victim was rushed to a trauma centre after a shooting in downtown Toronto Saturday evening, officials say.

Police tweeted about the incident shortly before 8 p.m.

Police said there were reports of shots fired in the area of Yonge and Gould streets and a person was located with gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they rushed the victim to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

No suspect information has been provided.

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS:

Yonge St + Gould St

– no suspect information

– please avoid area

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 22, 2020

Story continues below advertisement