Victim suffers life-threatening injuries in downtown Toronto shooting, officials say

A victim was rushed to a trauma centre after a shooting in downtown Toronto Saturday evening, officials say.
Police tweeted about the incident shortly before 8 p.m.
Police said there were reports of shots fired in the area of Yonge and Gould streets and a person was located with gunshot wounds.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they rushed the victim to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
No suspect information has been provided.
