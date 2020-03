Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have located the body of a person in a building in Scarborough on Wednesday.

Police were called to Pharmacy and Sheppard avenues at around 12:35 p.m. for a medical complaint.

Investigators said they are now treating the death as suspicious.

Police have not revealed the victim’s identity.

MEDICAL COMPLAINT:

Pharmacy Av + Sheppard Av E

2020-03-18 12:35 pm

– In a building

– Body of person located deceased

– Death is being treated as suspicious

– Scene has been closed

– Investigating#GO559947

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 19, 2020

