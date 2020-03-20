Person rushed to hospital after being stabbed with swords in North York

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a person was rushed to hospital after being stabbed by a man wielding two swords in Toronto Friday morning

Police said officers responded to a call from a business in the area of Torbarrie Road and Wilson Avenue just before 8:30 a.m.

It was reported that an altercation broke out when a man walked in wielding two swords.

Police said a person was stabbed and was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. The victim was then checked out by doctors and has seen been downgraded to non-life-threatening condition.

The suspect was still there when officers arrived and he was arrested.

There is no further information on suspect or victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

PERSON WITH A KNIFE:

Torbarrie Rd + Wilson Av

– Victim has been checked out by doctors

– Injuries have been changed to non-life threatening

– Investigation on-going

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 20, 2020