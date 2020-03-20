Person rushed to hospital after being stabbed with swords in North York

Toronto police say a person was rushed to hospital after being stabbed by a man wielding two swords in Toronto Friday morning
Police said officers responded to a call from a business in the area of Torbarrie Road and Wilson Avenue just before 8:30 a.m.
It was reported that an altercation broke out when a man walked in wielding two swords.
Police said a person was stabbed and was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. The victim was then checked out by doctors and has seen been downgraded to non-life-threatening condition.
The suspect was still there when officers arrived and he was arrested.
There is no further information on suspect or victim.
The investigation is ongoing.
COMMENTS