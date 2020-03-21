Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

No new coronavirus cases, new screening measures announced for Prince Edward Island

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted March 21, 2020 1:07 pm
Dr. Heather Morrison, Prince Edward Island's chief medical officer of health, announces the province's first confirmed case of coronavirus on Saturday, March 14, 2020. .
Dr. Heather Morrison, Prince Edward Island's chief medical officer of health, announces the province's first confirmed case of coronavirus on Saturday, March 14, 2020. . Government of Prince Edward Island

Prince Edward Island has no new COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, but the province has announced a series of new measures to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As of March 21, the province is implementing a series of new screening measures at all access points to the island, including the Confederation Bridge, for all individuals arriving in the province.

READ MORE: Not self-isolating? Donate blood instead, P.E.I. chief public health officer says

“This will reinforce self-isolation measures,” said Dr. Heather Morrison, the province’s chief public health officer.

In addition, the province is asking anyone who has travelled within Canada to self-isolate for 14 days. This is being done in the face of community transmission in other provinces and follows a request for those returning from international travel to self-isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

“What we do now, will have effects in the weeks and months ahead,” said Morrison.

“This is a marathon, not a sprint.”

Tweet This

There remain only two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in P.E.I. as of Saturday and Morrison said more than 300 tests have been completed.

Both of the cases are in the Queens County area. Both people are recovering at home with mild symptoms.

READ MORE: P.E.I.’s second COVID-19 case highlights importance of self-isolation: health official

The chief public health officer said the decision to enforce self-isolation through law enforcement — as seen in other provinces — is something being considered but it is not necessary at this time

Story continues below advertisement

Morrison said that the government is preparing a plan for alternative access to alcohol after it closed all provincially-operated liquor and cannabis stores earlier this week.

Breweries and agency stores remain open.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaPrince Edward IslandPEIconfederation bridgeDr. Heather Morrison
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.