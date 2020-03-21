Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Long-term care workers barred from working multiple jobs by Vancouver Coastal Health

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted March 21, 2020 2:28 pm
Strict new orders for B.C. restaurants as COVID-19 cases jump by another 77
Concern over the uptick in number of people in hospital, as the number of COVID-19 cases in B.C. jumps by another 77. Now provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, is issuing strict new orders for restaurants. Keith Baldrey reports.

Long-term care home workers in the Vancouver Coastal Health region will no longer be allowed to work at multiple facilities, the health authority said Saturday.

The change is one of several directives in a public health order issued by medical health officer Dr. Althea Hayden to protect seniors and limit the spread of COVID-19 in care homes.

Physicians, paramedics and laboratory technicians will be exempt from the restriction.

READ MORE: Coronavirus confirmed at 4th Metro Vancouver seniors’ home

The order, which will go into effect within three days and will remain in place “until further notice,” also requires facilities to deny access to all visitors except family and spiritual advisors of residents “who are clinically assessed to be at the end of their lives.”

In addition, residents will only be allowed to be transferred between facilities if the transfer is approved by a medical health officer. Facilities will also be required to carry out enhanced cleaning of all rooms and common areas, and enhanced screening of staff.

Story continues below advertisement

All group social activities will be cancelled or postponed indefinitely under the order, which was issued through powers granted under B.C.’s Public Health Act.

Family of B.C. Coronavirus care home victim speak out
Family of B.C. Coronavirus care home victim speak out

In addition to the order, VCH announced some new measures to protect seniors living in long-term care facilities.

Those measures include the temporary suspension of inter-facility transfers, except in circumstances of intolerable risk, along with all health authority-operated and funded home and community care adult day programs.

In-facility respite will also be temporarily suspended, except in circumstances of “intolerable risk.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: B.C. announces 77 new cases and 1 new death, 22 now in hospital

Admissions to long-term care from acute care will be prioritized over those from the community “where possible,” VCH said.

The public health order and new protection measures come as three long-term care homes in the VCH region have seen outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.

Eight of B.C.’s nine deaths related to the virus are connected to North Vancouver’s Lynn Valley Care Centre.

Focus BC: Seniors’ care facing challenges during coronavirus pandemic
Focus BC: Seniors’ care facing challenges during coronavirus pandemic

Cases have also been identified at West Vancouver’s Hollyburn House, an independent living facility, and Vancouver’s Haro Park Centre.

A fourth long-term care facility, Coquitlam’s Dufferin Care Centre — which is in the Fraser Health region — has also seen one staff member test positive for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. is home to 348 cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday morning.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusLong-term CareCoronavirus BCLong Term Care Homesseniors' homescoronavirus seniors
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.