Coronavirus: St. Thomas, Ont. declares state of emergency

Send this page to someone via email

The City of St. Thomas and nearby municipalities officially declared states of emergency as Ontario confirmed another 59 new cases of COVID-19, bumping up the total to 369.

The Mayor of St. Thomas, Joe Preston, said he made the decision after the city had discussions with its local health agency along with neighboring municipalities.

READ MORE: City of London declares state of emergency over coronavirus pandemic

“We decided collectively it was time… it’s imperative that cities are able to take care of their citizens and ensure essential services are there for them.”

View link »

Preston says declaring a state of emergency will not necessarily change the way the city and public function; that depends on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

2:44 Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario premier says government ‘ready’ if further provincial lockdown needed Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario premier says government ‘ready’ if further provincial lockdown needed

According to an official statement released Saturday from the City of St. Thomas, declaring an emergency provides municipalities “… opportunities to further protect the health and safety of all individuals, families and businesses as well as the vulnerable populations that we serve.”

But Preston says this does not mean more funding for St. Thomas — at least not at this time.

“We’re discussing with our neighboring communities… and we’re [trying] to be as prepared as we can to work together and maybe share services as we need to, and some of that will be also sharing funding from the other levels of government.”

The townships of Southwold and Malahide and several municipalities across the region, including Bayham, Central Elgin and Dutton Dunwich have also declared a state of emergency.

St. Thomas’s declaration comes days after Ontario declared a state of emergency on Tuesday.

3:09 Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario declares state of emergency over COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario declares state of emergency over COVID-19

View link »