Canada

Another confirmed case of COVID-19 in London Middlesex, total rises to 12

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted March 21, 2020 1:22 pm
.
. Global News

The Ontario Ministry of Health announced 59 new cases of the new coronavirus in the province Saturday morning, with one of the cases being in the Middlesex-London region.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) confirmed the local case.

The patient is “a gentleman in his 50s with a recent travel to the U.K.,” said Dr. Alex Summers, associate medical officer of health.

“His symptoms developed on-arrival to Canada… and he’s currently isolated.”

Summers says the health unit continues its investigation into the case.

READ MORE: Ontario confirms 59 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 369 active

On Friday, the MLHU confirmed six local cases.

Summers adds its impossible to predict what the future holds for London and area, in terms of how many more cases of COVID-19 will be confirmed.

“That’s one of the reasons why it’s so important for all of us to act now and [social distance].”

Provincially, the COVID-19 count sits at 369 as of Saturday morning.

CoronavirusCOVID-19LondonHealthMiddlesex London Health UnitmlhuLondon coronavirusLondon COVID-19
