Edmonton police encourage handwashing with viral video

A handwashing video from the Edmonton Police and Community Engagement Program (PACE) is gaining traction online for its upbeat tone and catchy moves in dealing with the novel coronavirus.

Washing your hands regularly has been recommended by Canadian health officials and the World Health Organization as a preventative measure against COVID-19.

The video was posted on the official PACE Instagram account, featuring a parody version of the “Cha-Cha Slide.”

It shows Cst. Kulmiye demonstrating a handwashing move as the lyrics tell him to pump soap, scrub his hands, rinse off, and “dry off real smooth.”

While his technique isn’t the method recommended by the World Health Organization, the post says it is meant to “share positive vibes.”

The WHO’s recommendations for handwashing say that it should take about as long as singing “Happy Birthday” twice.

The World Health Organization’s official instructions on how to wash your hands. Credit / World Health Organization

Experts say that the novel coronavirus is “enveloped,” meaning that it has an outermost wrapper — a greasy outer covering — that requires soap to dissolve.

3:31 Preventing the spread of COVID-19 Preventing the spread of COVID-19

