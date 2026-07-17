Simply Delicious Recipe: Risotto with Lavender

Follow along with Susan Hay and Chef Massimo Capra, as she prepares risotto with Ontario lavender, leeks and blue cheese.

Ingredients

¾ lb Carnaroli Rice

1 ½ cup Leeks chopped

1 tbsp Olive Oil

2 tbsp Butter

4 oz White Wine

5 cups Light Chicken Stock

1 tsp Lavender Flowers

1 cup Blue Cheese

½ cup Grated Parmigiano

½ cup toasted almonds chopped

2 tbsp Honey + more if desired

Salt & Pepper to taste

Instructions

Using a heavy bottom pot, soak the leeks in a little oil until tender, add the rice and let it toast

for a few minutes, then add the wine and let the alcohol evaporate well, add two ladles full

of stock. Simmer gently, stirring on occasion to prevent sticking adding stock as

needed. It will take about eighteen minutes for this rice to cook from the time you add the stock. Keep an eye on your timer and stock as required until ready. The risotto should be runny but not

too liquidy. When the rice is cooked turn the burner off and add some butter, the Parmigiano, the blue

cheese and the lavender. Stir well and spoon on individual plates then top with a sprinkle of crushed almonds and drizzle with honey, serve immediately. Serves four people.