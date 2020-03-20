Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe County, health unit says

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 5:45 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: 50 new COVID-19 cases in Ontario, with 301 in total
WATCH: Dr. Barbara Yaffe, associate chief medical officer of health, announced 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario reported from testing labs as of 4:00 p.m on Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 301. The majority of the cases were travel-related, with most patients exposed to the disease in the U.S. Almost 20,000 people have been tested in Ontario so far.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed three new cases of the novel coronavirus in Simcoe County.

One of the new cases is in a man in his 60s who presented himself at the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, according to Leslie Gordon, a spokesperson for the local health unit.

The case is travel-related, and the man is self-isolating at home, Gordon added

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Simcoe County, Ont. declares COVID-19 emergency

The other case is in a man in his 20s in the Bradford area, Gordon said.

“He was a close contact of a case we’ve already identified,” Gordon added. “He is self-isolating at home.”

The third case is in an American man in his 50s who went to the Collingwood General Marine Hospital, Gordon said, adding he has a travel history to the U.S. and Quebec.

Story continues below advertisement

“He is recovering in Collingwood,” Gordon added.

READ MORE: First potential coronavirus-related death reported in Ontario

As of Friday, there are a total of eight confirmed COVID-19 cases in Simcoe County and none in Muskoka.

On Wednesday, Simcoe County declared a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus. The declaration came one day after Ontario announced a state of emergency.

On Tuesday, the first COVID-19-related death was reported in Ontario — a 77-year-old Barrie man who came into close contact with another positive case. On Thursday, the province announced its second coronavirus-related death.

As of Friday, there are 311 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario.

