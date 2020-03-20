Coronavirus: 3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe County, health unit says

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed three new cases of the novel coronavirus in Simcoe County.

One of the new cases is in a man in his 60s who presented himself at the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, according to Leslie Gordon, a spokesperson for the local health unit.

The case is travel-related, and the man is self-isolating at home, Gordon added

The other case is in a man in his 20s in the Bradford area, Gordon said.

“He was a close contact of a case we’ve already identified,” Gordon added. “He is self-isolating at home.”

The third case is in an American man in his 50s who went to the Collingwood General Marine Hospital, Gordon said, adding he has a travel history to the U.S. and Quebec.

“He is recovering in Collingwood,” Gordon added.

As of Friday, there are a total of eight confirmed COVID-19 cases in Simcoe County and none in Muskoka.

On Wednesday, Simcoe County declared a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus. The declaration came one day after Ontario announced a state of emergency.

On Tuesday, the first COVID-19-related death was reported in Ontario — a 77-year-old Barrie man who came into close contact with another positive case. On Thursday, the province announced its second coronavirus-related death.

As of Friday, there are 311 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario.

