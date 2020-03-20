Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Vancouver defers property tax payments, bans dining in at restaurants

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 4:22 pm
Updated March 20, 2020 4:30 pm
Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart announces new measures to address the coronavirus crisis on Friday, March 20, 2020.
Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart announces new measures to address the coronavirus crisis on Friday, March 20, 2020. Jordan Armstrong / Global News

Two days after the City of Vancouver declared a state of emergnecy, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart announced new measures, including an order to ban dine-in service at restaurants and a 60-day grace period for property tax payments.

Vancouver mayor declares state of emergency in response to COVID-19 pandemic
Vancouver mayor declares state of emergency in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Stewart said restaurants have been ordered to end table service as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, and can only offer take-out or delivery service.

Failure to comply with the order will lead to prosecution.

Story continues below advertisement
Vancouver city hall expand powers to crack down on hoarding, plan to protect people in DTES
Vancouver city hall expand powers to crack down on hoarding, plan to protect people in DTES

“I know that closing all food and beverage to everything but takeout or delivery will mean serious hardship for many people, workers and business owners, but we are acting now with one goal ― keeping people safe,” Stewart said in a statement Friday.

The city also announced that it is joining several other municipalities in closing down public playgrounds.

More to come…

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
