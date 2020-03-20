Coronavirus: Vancouver defers property tax payments, bans dining in at restaurants

Two days after the City of Vancouver declared a state of emergnecy, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart announced new measures, including an order to ban dine-in service at restaurants and a 60-day grace period for property tax payments.
Stewart said restaurants have been ordered to end table service as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, and can only offer take-out or delivery service.
Failure to comply with the order will lead to prosecution.
“I know that closing all food and beverage to everything but takeout or delivery will mean serious hardship for many people, workers and business owners, but we are acting now with one goal ― keeping people safe,” Stewart said in a statement Friday.
The city also announced that it is joining several other municipalities in closing down public playgrounds.
