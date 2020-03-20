Coronavirus: Vancouver defers property tax payments, bans dining in at restaurants

Send this page to someone via email

Two days after the City of Vancouver declared a state of emergnecy, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart announced new measures, including an order to ban dine-in service at restaurants and a 60-day grace period for property tax payments.

2:48 Vancouver mayor declares state of emergency in response to COVID-19 pandemic Vancouver mayor declares state of emergency in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Stewart said restaurants have been ordered to end table service as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, and can only offer take-out or delivery service.

Failure to comply with the order will lead to prosecution.

"It may sound like an overreaction but when you compare to what doctors, first responders, seniors and business owners are dealing with, it's not too much to ask… If you're not taking this seriously, now is the time." – @kennedystewart — Neetu Garcha (@NeetuGarcha) March 20, 2020

1:56 Vancouver city hall expand powers to crack down on hoarding, plan to protect people in DTES Vancouver city hall expand powers to crack down on hoarding, plan to protect people in DTES

“I know that closing all food and beverage to everything but takeout or delivery will mean serious hardship for many people, workers and business owners, but we are acting now with one goal ― keeping people safe,” Stewart said in a statement Friday.

The city also announced that it is joining several other municipalities in closing down public playgrounds.

