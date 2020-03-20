Menu

Health

Some B.C. municipalities close public playgrounds to fight coronavirus

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 1:16 pm
Keeping kids busy at home during COVID-19 restrictions
With indefinite school closures, a lot of parents are feeling adrift. If you can work from home, how will you keep your kids both educated and entertained in the coming weeks - or potentially, months? Laurel Gregory has some suggestions.

A number of B.C. municipalities have closed public playgrounds in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Thursday, Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West said all playgrounds will be closed “in the best interests of our kids and community health.”

Delta, West Vancouver, the District of North Vancouver, and the Town of Sidney made similar announcements on Friday.

B.C.’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday that parents needed to use “common sense” when it comes to kids and playgrounds, saying children have the potential spread the virus to parents and grandparents.

“If there is a group of kids all mingling together on a playground, that’s not what we need right now,” Dr. Henry said.

“We need it to be in a controlled environment. Parents should not be letting children go and have playdates and go onto playgrounds with other groups of children, because we know that that can transmit this virus and then they bring it home to you and they bring it home to your family.”

