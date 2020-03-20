Manitoba Hydro says power will remain on for customers during COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Hydro says they’ll work with customers who are unable to pay their bills and that Manitobans don’t have to worry about losing their power during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the Crown corporation says it expects customers who can pay their bills to do so, Hydro spokesperson Scott Powell told 680 CJOB arrangements will be made for those who can’t.

“Obviously we know that there is going to be a lot of hardship out there,” Powell said.

“These are really extraordinary times, and, while we do expect people to make their payments as they can, if they’re unable to and they have a situation, we’re really encouraging customers to contact us to make a payment arrangement.

“One of our credit representatives can help by arranging a plan that really suits their needs.”

He stressed customers need to contact Hydro if they’re not going to be able to pay their bill.

“If you’re having a problem… don’t just stop paying your bill, reach out to us,” he said.

Powell also confirmed Hydro will not disconnect customers during the pandemic.

Manitoba Hydro has discontinued a number of non-essential services, said Powell, including the reading of meters located inside occupied homes and business.

Customers can either call 1-800-652-4490 with their own reading or report readings online.

