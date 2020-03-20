Coronavirus: Saskstachewan government to provide update

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, is speaking at 2:30 p.m. for the latest update.

The Saskatchewan government declared a state of emergency on Wednesday.

Measures put in place include prohibiting public gatherings of more than 50 people and limiting seating at restaurants and bars.

It was previously announced that all public schools in the province will close indefinitely on March 20.

Shahab reiterated the importance of everyone returning to Saskatchewan from international travel to self-isolated for 14 days.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

-With files from David Giles.