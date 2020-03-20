Evangeline Lilly dismisses coronavirus, says she won’t quarantine

Send this page to someone via email

While the global coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, it’s been recommended that people practise social distancing and stay at home as much as possible to avoid spreading COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Evangeline Lilly has decided to not practise self-isolation or social distancing and said things are still #BusinessAsUsual at her house.

1:52 Coronavirus fears and younger people Coronavirus fears and younger people

“#morningtea Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual,” she captioned a photo of tea on Instagram.

Many of Lilly’s followers began to criticize her in the comment section of her post.

Story continues below advertisement

“No Corona House Arrest?” one fan asked.

Lilly responded to the fan, writing: “Not for this family.”

Another follower wrote: “You know, carriers with no symptoms do exist.”

The Ant-Man and the Wasp actor referred to the new coronavirus as a “respiratory flu” and added: “There’s ‘something’ every election year.”

“Where we are right now feels a lot too close to marshall (sic) law for my comfort,” Lilly wrote, referencing martial law, which is the imposition of direct military control of normal civilian functions by a government.

1:24 Is it okay to still take a walk amid the COVID-19 pandemic? Is it okay to still take a walk amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

“Let’s be vigilant right now… keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power but gracious with each other as we try to navigate the unknown dangers of a modern, global world and power structure,” the Lost actor continued. “Stay in touch. We’re in this together.”

“I think we all need to slow down, take a breath and look at the facts we are being presented with,” she said in one of the comments. “They do not add up to the all-out, global lockdown, control, [pandemonium] and insanity we are experiencing. I hope that people will find their peace and sanity where you are soon.”

In another comment, Lilly told her followers that she’s living with her father “who has stage four lukemia (sic).”

“I am also immune compromised at the moment. I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives,” she wrote. “We all make our choices. With love and respect. EL.”

Story continues below advertisement

I love Evangeline Lilly and I’ve always dismissed her problematic ways but the fact that’s she’s refusing to quarantine bc she thinks covid19 is a political hoax is driving me up the wall. YOU ARE PUTTING PEOPLE’S LIVES AT RISK LADY. So disappointed. pic.twitter.com/xdRC4Cp5lt — sarah (@Hxrrysmammaries) March 18, 2020

Lilly also said she appreciates her followers’ “engagement and the meaningful discourse.”

READ MORE: Seth Rogen live-tweets ‘Cats’ while high during coronavirus self-isolation

Some of her followers pointed out that Lilly’s former Lost co-star Daniel Dae Kim has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

“Wow…Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for COVID-19 the same day Evangeline Lilly says she refuses to self-isolate. Not a great day for a Lost fan, I’ll tell you that,” a fan tweeted.

Wow…Daniel dae kim tests positive for covid-19 the same day evangeline lilly says she refuses to self isolate.

Not a great day for a lost fan, il tell you that I always knew Kate austin was pure trash. Shame that bled over into this life. — 16% Mas (@Classic_S_w_a_g) March 19, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Kim, who stars in Hawaii Five-0, shared a 10-minute video on Instagram on Thursday, opening up about his journey to the diagnosis and telling his fans to self-isolate.

“Ready for a fight? I am. Yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the #coronavirus,” Kim wrote on Twitter. “I posted something on my Instagram page if you’d like to hear a little about my experience.”

Ready for a fight? I am.

Yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the #coronavirus. I posted something on my Instagram page if you’d like to hear a little about my experience. — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) March 19, 2020

“I wanted to let you know that yesterday I tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus,” the actor said on Instagram.

Kim, who is in Hawaii and was tested for the disease there, said he was shooting the series New Amsterdam in New York before production shut down and he returned to Hawaii to be with his family.

Story continues below advertisement

Kim said he “ironically” had been playing a doctor who “gets recruited to help patients during a flu pandemic.”

“It’s important for you guys to know that I was asymptomatic during all of this time,” he said.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is low for Canadians but warn this could change quickly. They caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.