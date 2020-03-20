Police search for mother of baby found in a box in southeast Calgary

Police are asking the public for tips as they try to locate the mother of a newborn baby found in a box and covered in a blanket in southeast Calgary on Thursday afternoon.

“The baby was taken to hospital by EMS, where she is in stable condition,” the Calgary Police Service said in a news release issued Thursday night. “At this time, very few details are known and our primary concern is for the well-being of the mother.”

A woman who was walking her dog in the Ogden neighbourhood made the discovery and called police just before 5 p.m., police said.

Police said they believe the baby “could be up to a few days old” and was found in the area of Ogmoor Crescent and 76 Avenue. S.E.

“Anyone with information about the mother or anyone who may have witnessed the baby being left, is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234,” police said. “Tips about this case can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.”

