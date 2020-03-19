Manitoba doctors attended same curling bonspiel as COVID-19 positive doctor

Send this page to someone via email

A group of Manitoba doctors have been alerted by public health officials after taking part in an Edmonton curling bonspiel.

The head of the Saskatchewan Medical Association said Thursday he tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Allan Woo said he believes he contracted the disease while at the bonspiel in Edmonton.

Doctors Manitoba confirmed to Global News that three Manitoba doctors attended the event and are now at home self-isolating.

The group confirmed that none of the doctors have been in contact with any patients since.

“I attended a curling bonspiel held March 11-14 in Edmonton. This bonspiel is an annual event that usually attracts 50-60 physicians from Western Canada,” Woo said in a statement.

“I believe I contracted the COVID-19 virus at this bonspiel.”

To date, there have been 17 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Manitoba.

Woo said he is self-isolating at home.

“I have been self-isolating since Tuesday morning when I first noticed symptoms,” Woo said. Tweet This

“At my practice, we rescheduled appointments and surgeries and we are communicating with patients I was in contact with.”

He said it is a reminder that doctors aren’t invincible as they deal with treating COVID-19.

“The risks of this pandemic are far too real. I hope my personal situation serves as a signal for all health-care workers, and others, to be vigilant about their health,” Woo said.

“Everyone needs to take precautions and self-monitor for any symptoms.”

The Saskatchewan government declared a state of emergency on Wednesday. Measures put in place include prohibiting public gatherings of more than 50 people and limiting seating at restaurants and bars.

